L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 43,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

