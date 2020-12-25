Lakeview Investment Group & Tr Purchases 19,100 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,330.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 11,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $69,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 9,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $57,330.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 4,200 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 6,704 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,961.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,245.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

TESS opened at $6.27 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

