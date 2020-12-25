Lawrence E. Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.