Lawrence E. Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

