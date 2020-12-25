Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 292,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 234,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

