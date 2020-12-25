Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading Up 40.4%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) shares shot up 40.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 8,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

