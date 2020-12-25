LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.28 ($153.27).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €124.78 ($146.80) on Monday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.37.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

