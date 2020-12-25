Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BWG stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

