Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BWG stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.