Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $125.11. Approximately 2,812,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,835,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.45.

Specifically, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,315 shares of company stock valued at $96,988,073.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

