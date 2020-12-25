Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.27

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.27 and last traded at $120.14, with a volume of 776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 99.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.