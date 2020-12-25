Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

