Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.88. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 70,163 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

