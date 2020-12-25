Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $205,274.27 and approximately $84,932.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00136085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00667985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00165720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00355567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00097454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061134 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.