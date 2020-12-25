Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $205,274.27 and approximately $84,932.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00136085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00667985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00165720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00355567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00097454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

