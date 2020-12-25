Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 16.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2,764.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 704,211,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

