Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 9,850,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,981,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

