Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.34

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 29241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $501,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

