Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.34

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 29241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $501,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW)

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit