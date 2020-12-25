Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

