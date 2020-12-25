Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.8%

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $35.22. 12,565,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,910,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

