Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $203,622.22

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $203,622.22 and $113,852.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00316364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

