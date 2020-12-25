Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.99. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 203,013 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

