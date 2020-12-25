Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

M opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 66.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

