MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $297,321.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00134734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00663073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00164075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060418 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

