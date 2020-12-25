Markel (NYSE:MKL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

MKL opened at $990.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,005.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $998.13. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel by 122.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 40.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

