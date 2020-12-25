Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.78.

MLM stock opened at $275.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 250.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

