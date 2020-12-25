Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.08

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Materion by 272.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Materion by 51.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

