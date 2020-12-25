McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $211.39. 1,047,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

