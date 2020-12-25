Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $34.14 on Friday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,440,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,250,718.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,546.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,909 shares of company stock worth $16,182,821 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 169.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $11,603,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

