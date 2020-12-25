MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $630.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares in the company, valued at $13,832,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.