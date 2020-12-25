MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,168.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.40 million and $97,168.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00682154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00139837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00362645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00099777 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

