Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,343 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,489 shares of company stock worth $2,035,655 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SEE opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

