Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $196,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.84.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

