Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $148,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

