Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

