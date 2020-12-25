Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 896,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI opened at $11.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.