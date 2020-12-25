Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,459 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

