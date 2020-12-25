Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

