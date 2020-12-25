Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $61.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6,140.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 63,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

