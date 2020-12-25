Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 46,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.