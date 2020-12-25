Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 46,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit