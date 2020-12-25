MetaHash Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $15,640.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00134465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00671370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00163747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00353774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00096354 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,445,772,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,491,833 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

