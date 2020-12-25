Metal Hits Market Capitalization of $23.43 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Metal has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00046589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00315380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.

