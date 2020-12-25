Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

