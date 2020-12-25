Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

About Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD)

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Micropac Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micropac Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit