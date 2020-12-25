Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.45 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

MAX stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15. Midas Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.26.

Get Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) alerts:

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.