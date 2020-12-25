Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.45 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

MAX stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15. Midas Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.26.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit