MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,852. The company has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

