Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a PE ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

