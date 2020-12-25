Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 3,407,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

