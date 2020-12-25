Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

