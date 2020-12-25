Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

LON MONY traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 252.40 ($3.30). The company had a trading volume of 383,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.62. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

