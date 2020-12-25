MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $397.71

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $397.71 and last traded at $382.00, with a volume of 3769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $396.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.81 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,235,180.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,702,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,335 shares of company stock worth $97,865,655. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in MongoDB by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MongoDB by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

