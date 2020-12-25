Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $323.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.07. 124,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.49. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $361.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

