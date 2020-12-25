Morgan Stanley Acquires 450,931 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,360 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 733,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 626,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EB. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

